In reference to your article about the La Grande Farmers Market being forced off public property “temporarily,” I wonder if anyone from city management has attended the market since it opened in May. If someone had, they would have seen a textbook case on exercising proper social distancing and hygiene. Booths were quite far apart, shoppers followed the procedures set in place by the vendors, and I, for one, felt quite safe and happy that I could get fresh food from local farmers and merchants.
If those same members of city management had gone instead to the market Saturday in the Eastern Oregon Net Inc. parking lot, they would have seen a much less ideal scenario: booths packed together with distancing issues (lines of people crossing over one another) and a more crowded feel overall. To the credit of all — shoppers, vendors, market volunteers — it seemed to work, despite the closed spaces. (My wife and I did not see a single person without a mask, for example.)
Farmers markets have been open safely throughout the pandemic across the state: They are as essential for our community as restaurants and other businesses that have been able to operate under current and previous restrictions. By its actions, the city managers have been petty and misguided in their direction. I would hope they would reconsider their actions and let the La Grande Farmers Market operate in its former location, so that it can continue to provide its important function safely to this community.
Rick LePage
La Grande
