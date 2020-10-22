It appears two people running for La Grande City Council are a family unit. David Moyal and Nichole Howard (different last names) are related and each running for a different position, which allows two out of the seven council votes to be decided in their family setting and cast at city council meetings.
The city council should not be packed with family members. If David Moyal had filed to run for the same position as Nicole Howard, only one, if elected, would be serving and not simultaneously as family members.
In times of so many major controversial issues it's important to have independent decision makers in our elected offices. Fortunately Moyal and Hoard have opponents running against them, so the La Grande voters have options. I am throwing my support and vote to their opponents to avoid this problem.
John Bozarth has demonstrated a commitment to La Grande with his past service on city council, is a 44-year resident and represents the private sector extremely well, and Denise Wheeler has a love for the rural family values La Grande offers and a platform of varied public interests, such as the importance of transparency, winter road conditions, improving our streets, developing our economy, supporting and helping all of La Grande businesses, so my vote will be for them.
The problem with nepotism is greater if family members are serving simultaneously, and the city should address establishing local nepotism rules for elected officials. Let's not pack the city council with family members.
Norman Paullus
La Grande
(1) comment
Hi, Norman. You might want to look up "nepotism" in the dictionary. Merriam-Webster defines nepotism as "favoritism (as in appointment to a job) based on kinship." Two people up for election has nothing to do with favoritism because the voters get to decide whether both of them get the job. Favoritism is when, say, the president of the US appoints his daughter and son-in-law to high-level positions in the White House.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.