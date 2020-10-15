This is the time when experienced leadership matters the most. I proudly endorse Steve Clements to be reelected as mayor of La Grande.
I admire and respect Mayor Clements for his intelligence, his generosity of spirit and his dedication to the good of the citizens of La Grande. Steve has proven to be genuine, reliable and willing to work the long hours needed for the position of mayor.
Steve's honest, pragmatic and hopeful insight into our community's problems and needs come from his years of leadership experience. In public meetings, he examines the issues and listens closely to the public's questions and concerns. He is considerate of varying opinions.
I worked with Steve on local issues and state housing matters. I found him to be very knowledgeable about our housing needs and very welcoming of grant funds that brought housing resources and extra dollars into our community. He knew our city's needs and knew the problems of our community and of our state.
Steve has been a three-term mayor. He deserves to be reelected for a fourth term. Steve is an experienced public servant with a clear vision of where he wants La Grande to go in the future. Many residents share his vision because it focuses on keeping our city a beautiful, safe and prosperous place to live.
We need Steve. Steve needs you. Join me in supporting the only candidate with the experience to lead us in these difficult times. Reelect Mayor Steve Clements.
Zee Koza
La Grande
