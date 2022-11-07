Beautiful fall, when we can enjoy the outdoors any time of day, without the heat or a lot of people. Unfortunately, the government agencies funded by taxpayers (BLM, Oregon State Parks and the Forest Service) think differently.

Some facilities close after Labor Day, including the Blue Mountain Interpretive Park, which has a great paved path for those that have difficulty walking. The reason I was given was the camp host leaves. We don’t need a host to hike the trail. If things need to be locked up, just put a port-a-potty up there and have someone periodically check, or how about using volunteers?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.