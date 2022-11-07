Beautiful fall, when we can enjoy the outdoors any time of day, without the heat or a lot of people. Unfortunately, the government agencies funded by taxpayers (BLM, Oregon State Parks and the Forest Service) think differently.
Some facilities close after Labor Day, including the Blue Mountain Interpretive Park, which has a great paved path for those that have difficulty walking. The reason I was given was the camp host leaves. We don’t need a host to hike the trail. If things need to be locked up, just put a port-a-potty up there and have someone periodically check, or how about using volunteers?
For the BLM, we drove to the interpretive center on Flagstaff Hill, knowing it was closed, but the website said the trails were open — not so — the road was closed. This is the best time of year to hike there, cool (70 degrees) and fewer snakes. BLM’s explanation: People interfere with construction. Again, how about opening the trails one or two days a week with a BLM employee stationed there?
Then there’s Oregon State Parks: Catherine Creek State Park closed Oct. 11. What? And why? It’s a pretty day-use area to picnic and hike. Why not leave out a port-a-potty and let people enjoy it? Presently there are cow pies all over it.
And of course our favorite trail, Red Apple at MERA, is often closed.
It seems it is just easier for these government agencies to say “CLOSED!” This is sad for those of us who enjoy the out-of-doors. To these agencies, funded by the public, try thinking “outside the office” and find ways to keep areas open.
Diana Asher
La Grande
