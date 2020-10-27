First I would like to say I appreciate both candidates for running for the office of mayor of Island City. Serving a small community in a elected position has very few accolades and a lot of criticism. So thanks to both for caring.
If we are to survive as a free Republic good people must serve.
I support David Comfort for mayor and feel he is the best choice for Island City. He is well known, local his whole life, and a reasonable, thoughtful, respectful person who will serve us without bias toward one group or another.
Please join me in voting for David Comfort.
Stan Terry
Island City
