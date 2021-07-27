Gov. Brown finally gave Umatilla and Union counties what they have wanted and now folks are happily involved in a COVID super-spreader event. By my count as of July 18, 24 new cases or as high as 53, which accounts for the majority of Oregon’s new COVID cases.
As far as I know all county employees have been vaccinated, which must include the commissioners. Now they sit there like post turtles doing nothing to halt the spread of COVID.
It’s time for them to quit relying on common sense and develop some uncommon sense.
Kudos to Jeremy Davis’ (CEO of Grande Ronde Hospital) comment in the June 7, 2021, Observer, where he pointed out the low 36% Union County vaccination rate.
Long before COVID, surgeons were donning gloves and face masks to keep their patients from being exposed to any of the surgeons’ unknown bugs, not to protect themselves.
If our county commissioners have any respect for their supporters, they must bite the bullet and at least attempt to protect their supporters.
The most effective would be to establish some mask wearing principles, which requires all citizens to wear masks indoors, both unvaccinated and vaccinated, so the public can feel safe.
I have friends and extended family who voted for Trump, and all of them still chose to be vaccinated.
Vaccinations are not that complicated. Most all of us were vaccinated for measles, flu, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. Many of us old codgers have also been vaccinated for shingles, too. Let’s not forget.
Stuart Croghan
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.