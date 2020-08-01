Millions of low-income renters face the threat of eviction and homelessness unless Congress acts soon. According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2019, 13.9% of Union County residents were living in poverty, and these numbers have without a doubt increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an inability for many to maintain gainful employment.
COVID-19 has cost more than 40 million Americans their jobs. When people cannot work, they cannot pay the rent. As local eviction bans expire this summer, low-income renters will owe thousands of dollars in back rent. Without help, these renters will be forced out of their homes in the middle of a pandemic, exacerbating the already dire situation faced by many in our community.
The House has passed several bills that would enact a national moratorium on evictions and provide $100 billion to help low-income renters pay the rent. This will help millions of renters stay housed, and their landlords will get paid, until the economy improves. It is time for the Senate to do the same.
Congress must act now to prevent millions from being evicted. I urge our members of Congress to push for quick passage of a COVID-19 bill that includes at least $100 billion for emergency rental assistance and a national moratorium on evictions. I also urge every member of Union County to contact our members of Congress and make our voices heard.
Brittany Pryce
La Grande
