I rarely write letters to the newspaper. However, I have chose to write in support of David Moyal for La Grande City Council Position 6.
La Grande has had several leaders who have served on the city council over the years. David would be a great and fresh addition to the leaders of our community. I believe David has a vision and is willing to take the initiative to make important decisions to improve our community.
David is full of integrity and adversity to stay strong during tough situations and definitely has the knowledge and is willing to do the research of how to better our community. David is approachable and open-minded. I believe he has our community in his best interests for he has decided to move to our valley with his family to raise his child.
I am a local business owner (contractor) who has personally worked with David on the renovation of a few old homes around the city. He is definitely a history buff of our community. He knows a lot more about it than I do, and I was raised here and have lived in this valley for 45 years. I have known David for 10 years, and I know that he loves our community as much as I do.
He is hands-on and not afraid to put in the blood, sweat and tears to accomplish goals. These homes that he renovates are pretty rundown, sometimes even abandoned, but he doesn’t do these for the money. He does this to help with the housing issues in this community by renting them to families.
I consider David a bit of a mentor, being that he has helped me be a better person. I and my entire family fully endorse David Moyal for city council.
Brian Willcoxon
La Grande
