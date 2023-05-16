Editor's Note

In response to Steven Berley’s recent piece, I first want to state that I’m a resident of Union, not La Grande, so I have no dog in his fight.

Steven, you raise an interesting point: A persistent annual 6% tax increase seems steep, though I don’t have the specifics in front of me, nor have I attended a La Grande City Council meeting. That said, my family’s property taxes went up far more than 39% over the course of 2016-2023, and they live in a red state with top-down Republican control. Perhaps you are right that the Republican Party has given up on their “lower taxes, smaller government” platform.

