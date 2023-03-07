On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, The Observer printed the most offensive letter I have read in a long time. Although the letters guidelines say, "We edit letters for brevity, grammar, TASTE [my caps], and legal reasons," the letter that attacked all persons who want Eastern Oregon to join Idaho was certainly tasteless and extremely derogatory. It went beyond "mud slinging" to "manure slinging."
While I have not made any decision regarding my own opinion about the "Join Idaho" movement, I certainly know that there are many reasonable, intelligent and concerned people who have made that decision. They are voters, many born and raised in Oregon, kind, and don't have "sugar-crazed kids" or "monster trucks." Those I know would never attack those who don't agree with them with the hatred and nastiness that was shown in The Observer on Feb. 21.
I, too, was born and raised in Oregon and am concerned about our state's direction. I do not, however, hate those who do not agree with me. I vote and discuss and am now writing to say: Could we have some decency and kindness toward one another? And I hope to never see another letter in The Observer that is so offensive to so many.
Annette Byrd
Elgin
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.