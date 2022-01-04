In October, our county commissioners — Paul Anderes, Donna Beverage and Matt Scarfo — sent a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden asking him to remove all Union County waterways from the proposed federal River Democracy Act legislation.
One of the commissioners’ complaints was that the required process for considering waterways for Wild and Scenic designation, requiring extensive public input, was not followed. The commissioners complained that the federal government failed to hold public meetings in communities that would be impacted by designating Union County as Wild and Scenic and failed to provide a satisfactory substitute for local meetings.
I have reviewed the agendas and minutes of all the commissioners' public meetings for the past two years. Only in December 2021 — long after the commissioners decided to log a section of Mount Emily and had staff solicit and receive bids on their Red Apple logging project — did the commissioners bother to list the logging project on their own meeting agenda. Only after the commissioners privately discussed and decided among themselves to move forward with logging Mount Emily did they grudgingly go through the motions of soliciting public input on their decision.
It is more than a little ironic that at precisely the same time our commissioners were complaining about the lack of process or public input regarding the River Democracy Act, they themselves were actively violating the laws requiring public discussion and community input regarding their own decisions.
Maybe the commissioners would be willing to explain why they expect the federal government to adhere to the same rules that they apparently feel free to ignore.
Michael Howard
La Grande
