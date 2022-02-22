I am glad to see more people are having the courage to question our government’s reaction to the virus and what they are asking, or mandating, us to do. Is any of this really necessary?
Why is a shot that won’t prevent you from getting, transmitting or dying from the virus called a vaccine? I understand that it might reduce a person’s symptoms, but is that what a vaccine is for?
Why are people we called heroes for nearly two years all of a sudden a danger to society and selfish people? What changed?
Why isn’t the importance of things like nutrition, supplements and building one's immune system being more widely encouraged to lessen the severity of the virus if contracted?
Since early on there have been doctors who have been successfully treating people with the virus, yet this information seems to be hidden from the public. These doctors and their treatments are vilified and/or ridiculed by the media, the pharmaceutical companies and many of those in our government. The so-called “fact checkers” on social media dispute anything that doesn’t fit the proper narrative. Facts don’t matter as long as they fit the proper agenda.
Personally I have a lot more faith in people who are actually treating and healing people than I do in corporations and people who have an agenda. Are they more interested in pushing a shot or in actually treating people with the virus? Follow the money to see who wants what.
So I ask, is this vaccine even necessary when we have any number of effective treatments for the virus?
Mark Barber
La Grande
