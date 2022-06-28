I am grateful to The Observer for its June 23 editorial outlining the benefits of the plan being proposed by the Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care. The plan would provide expanded benefits, better care and lower overall costs for the majority of Oregonians. It would also provide freedom from medical debt and bankruptcy for all Oregonians.
In an article published in the May 5 edition of The Observer, we learned that Oregonians’ personal spending for health care rose by 34% from 2013 to 2019, a rate higher than the national average. Nearly a quarter of the average Oregon family’s spending was going toward health care costs. These high costs jeopardize the financial stability of Oregonians and prevent people, even those with private health insurance, from seeking needed care.
The June 23 editorial states that a state governing board having oversight of a universal health care plan may not be welcome by individuals who do not like the idea of the government taking over a service provided by the private sector. I would assert that the private health insurance industry has never had the best interest of the insured as its primary focus. The primary goal of private health insurance companies is to make a profit and that is accomplished by charging ever-increasing premiums, deductibles and co-pays as well as denying care to the insured.
A universal health care system ensures that all Oregonians will have access to medical care when needed. The ability to choose my own health care provider, and freedom from the constraints imposed by a private insurance company determining what care I receive and where I receive it, often at odds with my medical provider, are freedoms I look forward to.
I will gladly pay reasonable taxes to support a universal health care plan as opposed to paying exorbitant premiums, deductibles and copays that often lead to crushing debt. No one’s financial well-being should be put at risk because of illness or injury. The current private health insurance system is failing us. Now is the time to institute universal health care.
Anna Maria Dill
La Grande
