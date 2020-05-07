I read Sabrina Thompson's recent article in The Observer ("DA moves to sideline judge," April 25) with shock and dismay. In it, she report's on Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel's effort to sideline Circuit Judge Wes Williams from court proceedings. How could this be? What were her motivations?
Reading over her list of complaints I noted a common concern — Judge Williams had failed to adhere to local standards. I was deeply perplexed. What were these local standards? How did they come about? Who authorized them? Was it the members of the police force and the DA herself? As a member of the community and as a citizen of La Grande, don't I have a right to know?
Community standards are typically derived from the community in which they apply. I would argue that the Union County community voted for its local legal standards when, knowing Wes' background and reputation, they elected him as Union County judge. Does the district attorney have the right to seek the recusal of a duly elected judge who was elected based on the standards that he has consistently upheld?
Knowing Wes, and being totally convinced of his integrity and fairness, I contest that his standards trump McDaniel's standards, for they are the standards outlined in Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees fair trials and procedures.
Let's not politicize our local court system. Let's uphold the rule of law and the principle that one must be presumed innocent before proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
D. Linda Garcia
La Grande
