Being private agricultural landowners in Union County, we highly recommend the reelection of Paul Anderes to his current position on the Union County Board of Commissioners.
Good candidates are hard to come by and “great” candidates are ones to keep in their position. We recognize Paul Anderes as the latter! We have been personally involved with Paul for 25-plus years and professionally involved throughout his first term as commissioner.
Commissioner Anderes has many excellent qualifications that enhance his performance in this office. First of all, he is dedicated to his job. If he doesn’t have a good understanding of a situation, we’ve seen him research and find the answers needed to move forward. He has a wide range of skills such as good communication skills, excellent presentation skills and compassion for the community he serves. His years as an educator have greatly enhanced his ability to serve us all. Paul is thorough and doesn’t leave situations undone. Striving to investigate and secure full knowledge of the issues brought before him are qualities that have helped create a well-rounded team of commissioners in Union County.
Personally, Commissioner Andres has gone the distance with the concerns of elk damage in Union County. We observed his skill in making a presentation in Salem, Oregon, regarding this problem. We confirm that his performance there demonstrated his ability to prepare and deliver a strong case in trying to influence and make others understand a situation. He is a talented speaker and advocate for all of Union County.
We encourage you to make Paul Anderes your choice for Union County Commissioner. He is without reservation our choice.
Bill and Donna Tsiatsos
La Grande
