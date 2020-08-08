Upon first reading the title of Roger Barnes' My Voice column ("Forgiveness is not forgetting," The Observer, July 28), my initial reaction was, "What, more?" But I thought he might have an interesting perspective so I read on. I was rewarded by having my eyes opened on the Lighthouse Church COVID-19 affair.
Mr. Barnes' main point is to wonder why there were no legal charges or punishment against the church. Previously I had not questioned the lack of charges. But his column made me consider a parallel case. If someone held a rap music concert with 100 attendees, received warning from law enforcement to cease, and then held another concert, would they be charged with violating COVID-19 orders? I am forced to believe they would. This leads me to the conclusion that those who might charge a private party organizer are biased by not charging a private religious organization, the Lighthouse Church. This is disappointing.
Lia Spiegel
La Grande
