The Observer is losing the support of me and, I suspect, a large portion of its reading audience. The Jan. 12 edition reached a new low with its withering attack on two of our finest public servants, Tom Insko and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz.
This community is so fortunate to have someone of Insko’s caliber to step into the shoes of president of Eastern Oregon University. Most hometown newspapers support their college and its leaders and sing their praises. Not The Observer. It stirs the pot and creates discord. Most newspapers recognize that a person’s salary is a rather private matter, even for public officials. Your reporting of Mr. Insko’s salary and then comparing it with the salaries of others did little other than to fan the flame of envy and jealousy. If you are going to delve into these matters, the salary of other public leaders should also be considered for publication such as city managers, school superintendents, etc. And, while you are at it, why not give us the salaries of your editor, publisher, reporter, etc., so we can be sure our subscription and ad monies are being responsibly used?
If that were not enough, you had to publish a series of letters critical of our new congressman, Cliff Bentz. I have known Rep. Bentz for years and know him to be a person of impeccable integrity. He will be a great representative for us in Washington, D.C. His views on President Donald Trump remaining in office until the end of his term and his vote on the electoral results in Pennsylvania were well considered and represented the position of most of his constituents. To my dismay, The Observer was able to assemble an editorial page full of hateful letters and cartoons, not just disagreeing with Rep. Bentz, but going so far as to accuse him of causing terrorism. All of this follows a familiar pattern of some to intimidate and harass anyone who follows a conservative path.
If I were asked to suggest ways the newspaper could improve, I would recommend that it engage in some real reporting. Send reporters to the meetings of the city council, county commissioners, planning commission, etc., and give us the news of what is going on in our local government that directly affects the reader. The Observer used to do that kind of reporting in the past; they need to do it again.
Warner Wasley
La Grande
