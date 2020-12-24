What a sad statement that state Rep.-elect Bobby Levy, R-Echo, and state Rep. Greg Barreto, R-Cove, supported the Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the votes of millions of people. By doing so, they seem to reject the very democratic principles that led to both of them being elected to office: the right to vote, and the option of voting by mail-in ballot.
What leads to elected government representatives taking it upon themselves to disdain the will of U.S. voters? Perhaps it is the same strange motivation that causes apparently sound adults to hand over their personal integrity and common sense to a political party machine.
It must be incredibly difficult to be an independent thinker in the political world; the temptation and pressure to grab the coattails, toe the line and cower at the feet of the chosen institution and its puppeteer leader must be enormous. What a sad state of affairs for the country when these maneuvers for maintaining a place in the club take precedence over public service.
Patrice Barreto
La Grande
