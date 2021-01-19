Again the Liberal idiocy reigns supreme in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate regarding pronouns or distinction of sexes. If you really believe science, then you must agree that humans belong to the animal kingdom. Therefore humans are animals.
When people talk about animal distinctions they use "he" and "she" or mare and stallion, or sow and boar, etc. Often people call an animal "it." Therefore, let's consider each animal an "it," and thus each human should be considered an "it." After all, if you deny all humans "human tools" such as fire or spears or other weapons, or artificial structures for shelter, then all you have is a walking and talking meal for any opportunistic predator.
Humans are not special. Distinct pronouns are not necessary. If you are offended by being an "it," then grow up and get over yourself.
Rudy Candler
Union
