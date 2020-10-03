I was appalled and saddened by the theft and vandalism of Mr. Gary Graham’s political sign in Union. The eighth commandment in the Bible states “thou shalt not steal.” The Constitution of our United States gives us the right to free speech. We as a community need to condemn any acts intended to repress our neighbors’ expression of their views, whether or not we agree with them.
The beauty and strength of our democracy comes with embracing a diversity of views. This is what gives us varied ideas on how to solve our community’s, our nation’s and our world’s problems. I shudder to think that some people want to suppress, steal or burn my or my neighbor’s opinions.
Before you try to shut down someone’s speech, think about if you want our country to become like North Korea, Russia or China, where citizens are jailed or killed for expressing opposing views. A better option for all of us is to actually talk to our neighbors, have a respectful debate and be sure that we vote.
Corrine Dutto
La Grande
