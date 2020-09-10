Is the president a bigot, a racist, homophobic, xenophobic, fascist? Some people think so. These accusations are not so much an insult to the president as they are to the American people.
Americans do not want to live in conflict with each other. They are tired of being labeled or categorized in these ways. Generally speaking, the American people are fair-minded, kind, generous, friendly, polite, open-minded and forgiving, and they don’t hate each other.
One important way we can demonstrate and legitimize our desire to work together to solve the unrest and division is to "be not afraid," to speak up and speak our minds.
We feel the majority of Americans do not support the extreme behavior of the far right or far left. They support law and order for the protections of all Americans. Discussion and voting are the two primary ways in which we voice our opinions, but many people are fearful of speaking their mind because of intimidation and wild accusations made by small well-organized groups. If we capitulate to these kinds of tactics, we give them power, which already has and will continue to have destructive consequences to our republic and our way of life.
Nelson and Vicki Correll
Summerville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.