Idaho Power is still churning out fake news. Last week the company assured Union County Commissioners the Morgan Lake Route was chosen “after receiving extensive input from Union County residents … because it would obstruct fewer viewsheds.”
Union County residents don’t want the Boardman to Hemingway power line — B2H — built anywhere, any time. Here’s the truth from local “extensive input”:
1. In 2016, a county-appointed advisory committee published 13 reasons “the line should not be built,” primarily because of failures in “analysis of unmet energy need, distributed generation, and energy conservation.”
2. Since 2018, nearly 800 local residents have joined STOP B2H efforts to stop the line, not move it.
3. In 2019, 200 people appeared to protest the line at an Oregon Department of Energy’s Energy Facility Siting Council public hearing in La Grande.
4. In 2019, the La Grande City Council issued a declaration against the B2H line.
5. In 2020, EFSC received more than 900 public comments against the B2H.
There are far more than two choices here: The federal Bureau of Land Management environmentally preferred route and BLM’s alternate route (both far west of La Grande), the Mill Creek Route, the Morgan Lake Route or, the most popular by a landslide: No B2H at all.
When Idaho Power offers the happy news it decided B2H will ruin Morgan Lake Park instead of the valley’s viewshed, it’s like having your doctor say the good news is he’s going to amputate your left leg instead of your right one.
Morgan Lake Park management’s stated goal is “to preserve the maximum natural setting,” not to allow eight towers with buzzing, popping transmission lines to deface the natural areas of the park. Idaho Power’s preposterous mitigation plan would reduce the height of the towers from the original 180 feet to 150 feet. They claim the 80-foot evergreens circling the park will then screen the 150-foot towers. Their math is no better than their “input.”
B2H offers no benefits to Oregon. It’s all about profits for Idaho Power shareholders. The corporation will make phony promises and use slippery arguments to get the line.
Believe them at your own risk. Check the facts at stopb2h.com.
Lois Barry
La Grande
