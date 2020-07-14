It is doubtful that another Easter Oregon University faculty member will be lured into a mud-wrestling debate with professor Tom Herrmann's unethical comment published on the opinion page of the July 9 Observer.
Apparently Dr. Herrmann has used his academic credentials to attest to the veracity of his political or religious views, which is a no-no in academic circles.
I graduated from EOU twice, two different degrees, although not with a prestigious PhD. However, I took physics courses in the early 1960s from Ralph Badgley, who would never have published such a comment. I also knew physicists professors Paul Stephas and David Gilbert, who went on to become president of EOU.
Tom Herrmann has used a tautological argument with specious data in attempting to justify his comments. I found an article where he may have found the 43% he quotes. The article I found had a range of 60-43%; perhaps Herrmann chose the lowest figure to bolster his opinion. Currently, President Donald Trump's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates the COVID-19 death rate at .26% while pandemic experts report the death rate being 50 times higher than that of the flu.
Herrmann is a relative youngster to me. I'm 77. I voted for Republican Govs. Mark Hatfield and Tom McCall, who would find it hard to accept the current beliefs of the Republican Party. I also voted for Independent Sen. Wayne Morris, who began as a Republican and is arguably the most famous Oregon senator.
I would encourage all of your readers to check out YouTube for Trump's death clock in Times Square, which shows approximately half of the COVID-19 deaths could have been avoided if his administration had responded appropriately to the pandemic.
I, for one, am not willing to die for Herrmann's opinion.
One thing is obvious, Trump is not taking hydroxychloroquine; if he had, he'd be dead by now. I urge everyone to develop some street smarts to avoid falling for egregious propaganda.
Stuart Croghan
La Grande
