Regarding Lyle Swartz’s letter published in the July 21 issue of The Observer, I was quite disappointed when Dr. Swartz attempt to impugn my character.
I’ve known Professor Swartz for years. I was impressed with his expertise in the visual and performing arts, and I cannot recall him ever posting an unethical comment like Dr. Tom Herrmann did.
I’m sorry he thinks my comment was a confusing “stew,” which is how many folks misspell my name by accident. My name is spelled Stuart, so his use of “stew” was a cheap shot.
It’s not surprising that Dr. Swartz was confused as I doubt he has any sophistication in the subject of physics, which was the topic of my letter criticizing Dr. Herrmann’s opinion piece. Unfortunately, it is common for a conservative ideologue to come to the defense of another ideologue without understanding why the other is being criticized. Had Professor Swartz understood the scientific meaning of “tautology and specious data,” he would not have attempted to impugn my character.
The fact that he found Dr. Badgley, Dr. Stephas and Dr. Gilbert friendly does not mean those physicists would have jumped into the academic mud wrestling with Dr. Herrmann.
This is my last comment on the matter, as another tactic of conservative ideologues is to attempt to distract their nemeses from continuing with deleterious comments, and I’m not playing that game with them any longer.
Professor Swartz should watch out for conservative economists, both right and left, as they’re coming after his PERS as we speak.
Stuart Croghan
La Grande
