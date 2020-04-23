Thank you for giving our local residents an opportunity to be heard, especially when it comes to writing a letter to voice our opinion on the Union County commissioner’s race. Also, we are subscribers to The Observer, and we are relieved our local paper is thriving and doing so well.
We have personally observed the good things happening in our county, and our current commissioners are doing everything and more to ensure our county is successful. We truly have the dream team with Donna Beverage, Matt Scarfo and Paul Anderes.
My wife and I wanted to specifically address our complete confidence and trust in Donna Beverage, who is up for reelection. Donna is local, smart and willing to get the job done. Donna understands the struggles we face in our rural area. She knows how to tackle them head-on and bring them to resolution.
Some of the issues that concern us most are:
1. Economic development: Donna has brought new businesses into the county, and she has enhanced the business park to make it more attractive for existing businesses to grow.
2. Environmental issues and forest management: Donna has leveraged her partners in the appropriate environmental agencies to work together for the good of Union County. When our local resources are leveraged appropriately, we all win.
3. Donna is wired to give back to the community: Donna is focused on doing the right thing every time for her community. She’s always been this way. Donna started volunteering years ago, and her sense of service above self splashes into her everyday life. She is a true servant leader.
In the challenging times we are dealing with we need strong, mindful, faith-based servant leaders like Donna Beverage.
Sherry and I strongly endorse Donna Beverage for a second term as our Union County commissioner.
Bob & Sherry Kavanaugh
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.