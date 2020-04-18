My name is Cherie Kausler and I am writing this letter in support of Donna Beverage, Union County commissioner.
Donna Beverage has been an active member of my local community, Union, for decades. Recently, I have become more involved in local volunteer groups. During my volunteer activities, I have witnessed Donna Beverage provide leadership, mentorship, access to resources and affirmation. I have witnessed her advocate for Union County consensus and unity in negotiation.
Locally, Donna Beverage has been at our initial Main Street Committee to mentor and provide resources to the new group. Donna Beverage has kept the city of Union Chamber of Commerce active in events such as Winter Wonderland and the Grassroots Festival. As the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall research the feasibility of purchasing and maintaining the Union United Methodist Church as a community center, Donna Beverage has offered expertise and leadership.
In the role of Union County commissioner, I have witnessed Donna Beverage provide information about Union County Commission events and services. She has also been open to suggestions to better serve our residences and stimulate the regional economy.
In addition to her work locally and throughout Union County, I have seen Donna Beverage as a rancher and farmer. She understands our local culture and relationship to the land. Donna Beverage can advocate for our unique Eastern Oregon way of life and is an ideal candidate for Union County commissioner.
Cherie Kausler
Union
