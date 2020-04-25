My name is Terra Richter and I am writing this letter in support of Donna Beverage, Union County Commissioner.
I have always admired Donna Beverage for her commitment to our local community, Union, for decades. Recently, I have become more involved in local community groups and have seen the passion Donna has for our region as a whole. Whether it is by phone or in person, she has been a part of each and every group meeting she can attend. I have witnessed Donna Beverage provide leadership, mentorship access to resources and affirmation. I have witnessed her advocate for Union County consensus and unity in negotiation. She is committed to our county, and she is committed to our region as a whole.
Locally, Donna Beverage has been an asset to our initial Main Street Economic Development Committee to mentor and provide resources to the new group. Donna Beverage has kept the City of Union Chamber of Commerce active in events such as Winter Wonderland and the Grassroots Festival. She is also an active leader in the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall’s research on the feasibility of purchasing and maintaining the Union United Methodist Church as a community center.
In the role of Union County commissioner, Donna Beverage has provided information about Union County events and services, and she strives to keep the lines of communication as open and seamless as possible. In this role, Donna has worked tirelessly to keep the Eastern Oregon region as well as Union County moving forward. She has traveled extensively to ensure we as a community are protected and have a say in Salem.
In addition to her work locally and throughout Union County, I have seen Donna Beverage as a rancher and farmer. She understands our local culture and relationship to the land. Donna Beverage can advocate for our unique Eastern Oregon way of life and is an ideal candidate for Union County commissioner.
Please vote for Donna Beverage.
Terra Richter
Union
