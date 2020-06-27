Like many in our community, I am saddened and dismayed by the outbreak in Union County. Sometimes I too am angry that decisions by the leaders at Lighthouse Church have led congregation members to make unsafe choices, and have thus put the wider community at risk. Yet, as a Christian, I cannot condone boycotting Lighthouse member businesses, nor the petition to shut the church permanently.
As Christians, we are to love our neighbors, not vilify them. Lighthouse Church members need our compassion, not our desire for revenge. Those with COVID-19, and those who’ve been in contact with them, whether from Lighthouse Church or not, need our support so they can self-isolate to keep this virus from spreading further.
This outbreak has made us all too aware that our community is not in a bubble of safety from the rest of the state. Yet we are a community, and we can choose to band together to help one another so we will emerge from this experience stronger and wiser, not splintered by our anger and differences.
If you want to help others, first be on your own best behavior: wash your hands, stay home except for essential trips and, when you’re out, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. If you want to do more, contact your church, join #LaGrandeStrong Coronavirus Neighborhood Watch on Facebook, or reach out to Community Connection or Neighbors Together to learn how you can help those in need.
Roberta Smythe
Pastor of Zion Lutheran and St. Peter’s Episcopal churches
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.