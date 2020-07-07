Please remind the youth of Union County that getting COVID-19 is a terrible, life-threatening thing. We know it attacks internal organs and blood. We don't know how lethal it will be over the ensuing 10, 20 or 30 years. Nobody should want to take a chance on getting a virus that could kill us miserably in 20 years, though there are little or no symptoms now.
Nicholas Smith
La Grande
