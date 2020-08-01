A protest is no place for a child. It is, purely and simply, child endangerment. Whether the subject be racial equality, homelessness, marriage, abortion, socialism, flag burning, Second Amendment rights or any other controversy, a child does not belong smack in the middle of it.
Groups of people gathering in public asseveration often induce violence. Certainly, basic facts behind an event should be explained to a child who asks. That is part of the learning process. But they cannot defend what's below the surface, and may suffer personal attacks for taking a public stance.
They need to be allowed to form their own opinions about their world, which is ever changing, through observation and their interaction with other children. Once they are adults, they will have a set of experiences to draw from, at which time they will bring the in-depth questions, if they still trust you.
Involving children in such organized events teaches children to blindly follow a cause. Rather, teach them critical thought, to build a set of personal values, to objectively analyze their world and, eventually, to choose or lead their own causes. Uniqueness in thought is the truth of diversity. Teach them that peaceful change is made through the hard work of petitions, not lazy confrontational protests.
Janet Hollibaugh
La Grande
