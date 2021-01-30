I just wanted to express my opinion about the Associated Press article "Capitol attack reflects U.S. extremist evolution over decades," which The Observer ran on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
I felt that it put many Trump supporters into a negative light. Thousands gathered at the Capitol with hope and love in their hearts for an amazing president with a dream to "Make American Great Again." Many of these people were teachers, business owners, lawyers, doctors, even families with their children. They were all American citizens and patriots who love their country.
Yes, a very small percentage of them did raid the Capitol, which was not right. Any violence is unacceptable and should be dealt with to the full extent of the law. However, the other people who did not do these things should not be victimized for exercising their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble.
Antifa and Black Lives Matter protests trashed cities for months with the full support of the liberal media. The riots have killed at least 29 people, including many brave police officers, caused millions of dollars in damages, including public buildings and statues, and have destroyed parts of many great American cities across our country. Why was this not call "insurrection" and "domestic terrorism"? Why are these people not being taken to jail and prosecuted?
There is definitely a very evident bias in this country. If we are to unify, we need to be fair in our judgments and criticisms of people. Especially in regard to the Capitol raid. There were good people at that rally with good intentions to peacefully protest. Let's not let a very small few of the minority destroy the message of the vast majority.
Lilly Roe
Island City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.