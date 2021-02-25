I want to commend The Observer on Dick Mason's article (Feb. 2, 2021 edition) about Dr. Mark Omann. What an amazing man. I would like to share an experience I had with Dr. Omann.
I awoke one morning to see my two-month-old mule foal laying on the ground not able to move. In a panic, I hooked up the horse trailer, loaded the mare and literally packed the foal in the trailer and headed to Dr. Omann. Through extensive tests, the foal was diagnosed with tick fever.
Dr. Omann prescribed a medication that might help. He said he could sell me the medication or I could walk over to Walmart and purchase it for about one-fourth the cost of what he would have to charge me. I told him that I had left in such a hurry I had not taken my billfold and therefore had no money with me. He said he would walk over and get it for me. Noon came and here came Mark with a hamburger, fries and a Coke for me. When it was decided there wasn’t much to be done for my foal, Mark rode in the horse trailer from La Grande to Elgin with the foal and a car followed to return him to La Grande.
Not many vets would do what he did for me. That day I stopped calling him my vet and started calling him my friend, who just happens to be a vet.
Dale Thamert
Elgin
