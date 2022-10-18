I am writing in support of Corrine Dutto for La Grande City Council Position 7. In the recent past, I have been privileged to work with Corrine on the La Grande City Budget Committee and on the City Parking, Traffic and Road Safety Committee. She has also contributed to other groups such as Urban Renewal, City Audit Committee and Parks and Recreation.
Corrine has shown that she has an impressive willingness to get involved in our community and she does so in the best way possible — by digging into the issues, dedicating the time needed to understand the impact of each possible solution, then working with others to ensure that all voices are heard.
We live in a very nice community here in the Grand Ronde Valley, and we owe a lot to people like Corrine Dutto who’ve helped to make this a better place. Corrine has become knowledgeable in the needs of our community by dedicating her time and effort to getting involved with those groups that are addressing problems and making decisions that impact us all.
She has shown that she can be both fair minded and tough when needed. I urge you to vote for Corrine Dutto for La Grande City Council Position 7.
Rod Sands
La Grande
