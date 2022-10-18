I am writing in support of Corrine Dutto for La Grande City Council Position 7. In the recent past, I have been privileged to work with Corrine on the La Grande City Budget Committee and on the City Parking, Traffic and Road Safety Committee. She has also contributed to other groups such as Urban Renewal, City Audit Committee and Parks and Recreation.

Corrine has shown that she has an impressive willingness to get involved in our community and she does so in the best way possible — by digging into the issues, dedicating the time needed to understand the impact of each possible solution, then working with others to ensure that all voices are heard.

