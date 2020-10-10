I believe Corrine Dutto is the best qualified candidate for the La Grande City Council we could have. She has volunteered continually to make La Grande a great community. She is a hard worker and is interested in listening to all sides of an issue before making a decision. She is very open-minded and has a breadth of life experience that allows her to view all sides.
Corrine has volunteered consistently in a variety of ways over the past 15 years, prior to becoming city councilor. She has volunteered in the schools helping with reading and math, at track and cross-country meets, with youth soccer and swimming. She has volunteered with the Blue Mountain Humane Association, Boy Scouts and her church. She also served on the parks commission and the city budget committee.
I will vote for Corrine because she has fought to make sure we have a library, parks and a pool while balancing the city budget. She has learned about the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line project and decided it will have many negative impacts on La Grande, such as increased fire risk and mudslides, and no positive impacts.
I support representatives who learn the issues and listen to residents before deciding on any issue as Corrine does.
Lia Spiegel
La Grande
