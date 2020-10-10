Since arriving in La Grande 16 years ago, Corrine Dutto has planted deep family and community roots. Through church, scouting, school reading and athletic programs, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to volunteering. Both sons are Eagle Scouts and championship state swimmers.
Corrine's continuing commitment to improving La Grande is shown through the endless time she has devoted to serving on the city council. During her four-year tenure, she has participated in wide-ranging accomplishments from the railroad quiet zone and changing the method urban renewal funds are analyzed and spent to implementing the city's response to COVID-19 challenges.
She represents the city on the audit committee, the airport commission and other regional groups.
Corrine has worked tirelessly for the betterment of our citizens and community. Her civic record is strong and speaks loudly for her reelection to the La Grande City Council.
Eric Valentine
La Grande
