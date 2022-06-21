June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and as a volunteer for the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, I encourage all Oregon residents to raise awareness and educate themselves about Alzheimer’s and other dementias. This devastating disease impacts more than 69,000 Oregonians with that number growing year over year.
In addition to raising awareness at home in Oregon, last month I had the pleasure of heading to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of our congressional delegation and urged them to support a number of our priorities including:
• the bipartisan NAPA Reauthorization Act and Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act that would help ensure the nation continues to prioritize Alzheimer’s and other dementias
• an additional investment of $226 million for Alzheimer’s research at the NIH for 2023
I am grageful to Rep. Bentz, his staff and the rest of our delegation for their time and continued leadership on issues critical to those impacted by dementia.
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.
MacKenzie Rodgers
Enterprise
