Is the wolf policy equitable? We learned that introducing wolves to Yellowstone destroyed up to 80% of the elk population. Following that, we are now encouraging the destruction of peoples' food and their cultural existence by further encouraging wolves.
Indigenous peoples' treaties have hunting rights. The proliferation of wolves can vitiate these rights, and we need not take responsibility for what we have done. Indigenous peoples' culture and religion and the hunt intertwine, as well as access to the health benefits of this nutritious protein.
Rural people with little money who have supplemented their diets and bonded in other ways around the hunt see the ending of this viable and healthy activity.
Is the experience of the individual who is eating a piece of jerky they made the same psychologically as the individual who is going to pick up their government cheese? Is there going to be a difference psychologically in independence and self-satisfaction?
The ability to survive and shoot straight, skills of an unmoneyed rural people, have made us the people who fight your wars for you. Our military is composed of all skin colors of rural people without much money. By feeding this food source to the wolves, access to the skills that made us valuable soldiers is being lost.
The wolf policy is elitist, and the damage that it causes is suffered by the people who live on the frontiers and in the forest, Indigenous and other unmoneyed people. That is not equitable.
Katy Nelson
John Day
