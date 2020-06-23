I read that James Parker of the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Island City, said they would continue to congregate against all health authorities' recommendations because it was the "right thing to do." He encouraged others to do the same because we shouldn't hide from life's challenges.
Of course this would be up to him and his followers if the deadly consequences of these actions were confined to his group. However, because of the way this virus infects everyone in our community, this approach to life's challenges forces all of us to live under the Lighthouse's beliefs.
They have endangered thousands and helped destroy all the progress Union County has made.
Jim Kemp
La Grande
