What an exciting time for Eastern Oregon University, for students and our local communities. I enjoyed reading the recent article about the progress of the new fieldhouse being built on campus.
On behalf of the board of trustees, we have been a part of the project as it developed over the past several years. We are excited to see this new building, the first in many years, expand capacity and access for all our students, including our Health and Human Performance department and the EOU Outdoor Adventure Program as well as Mountaineer athletics.
We were very appreciative that the funding for the fieldhouse comes from state lottery bonds, adding to the state’s investment in EOU and the region. In a time when many universities are struggling in various ways, it is so uplifting to be a part of an institution that is able to renovate current academic buildings like Loso Hall and build much-needed new facilities, while not raising tuition for on-campus undergraduate students.
The possibilities and potential for this new structure are endless for our university while also reaching well beyond the geographic region of Eastern Oregon. The fieldhouse will serve as a recruiting tool, an opportunity for hosting myriad sporting events, and allow for space that will provide outreach programs to touch many different lives.
EOU is a bright spot during these challenging times.
Cheryl Martin
North Powder
EOU alumnus
EOU Board of Trustees, vice chair
