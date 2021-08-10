Tom Herrmann is a retired professor of physics at Eastern Oregon University. I was therefore surprised to read his decidedly unscientific letter regarding COVID-19 vaccination of students at EOU (The Observer, "EOU should reevaluate requiring vaccination," July 27, 2021).
He claimed: “There is no significant threat of death from COVID to healthy young people."
Not true. The CDC's Monthly Mortality and Morbidity Report showed 2.9 million cases in those younger than 24 between March 1 and Dec. 12, 2020, and 57% of these were in the college-age group. Among those for whom data on hospitalization and death was available, there was a 2.5% rate of hospitalization (30,229), a 0.8% rate of ICU admission (1,973), and a 0.1% mortality (death) rate (654). I would call 654 deaths a significant threat — wouldn't you?
He claimed: “Treatments have been developed that greatly reduce symptom severity and death."
Only partially true. Monoclonal antibody and convalescent serum therapies are not universally available. This is still a dangerous disease with a high death rate.
He claimed: “There is no benefit to vaccination after COVID infection.”
Not true. While it is unclear how long a COVID infection grants you immunity, reinfection is known to happen. Vaccination is the surest route to long-lasting immunity, even if boosters are needed down the pike.
Regarding myocarditis: Cases are rare and there are no fatalities. There is a risk of 40 cases of myocarditis for every million second doses of mRNA vaccine in males aged 12-29. And no deaths. That same million doses will prevent 560 hospitalizations, 138 ICU admits and six deaths. (Most cases of myocarditis occurred among males).
Regarding vaccination and pregnancy: I know of no conclusive data on this issue. It would be reasonable (though not necessary) to delay vaccination if pregnant.
Professor Herrmann cites a "poll" of EOU students as showing 65% are against mandatory vaccination. We know nothing about this poll's methodology and cannot draw any conclusions from it. We do know that a 2021 study of college campuses that reopened to in-person learning showed infection peaks in their student bodies that immediately preceded and were apparently linked to infection peaks in their surrounding communities.
EOU and its administration have a responsibility to safeguard the health of its students and staff and the La Grande community at large. Failure to vaccinate the student body (and staff) clearly abdicates this responsibility.
David Moyal
La Grande
