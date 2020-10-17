The position of Union County sheriff is not just about law enforcement. It is about managing the budget of that office, working with other law enforcement agencies and working with the public. Of course, it is about working with all of the other employees in the sheriff’s office in a pleasant, honest, fair and legal manner.
I believe Bill Miller has the education, law enforcement background and personality to be our best candidate for sheriff. Please join me in writing in Bill Miller for sheriff, because experience does matter.
Gene A. Hardy
Elgin
