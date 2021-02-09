I am writing in response to the "Open Letter from an Oregon Teacher" opinion piece published in the Feb. 4, 2021, edition of The Observer. Ms. Thompson, who lives in Redmond, stated, "The governor’s decision to do away with metric requirements and push all students into school at this time is sure to be catastrophic."
With the majority of schools in Union and Wallowa counties being in person since the beginning of the school year, I strongly disagree with her statement. Her piece also is not representative of the majority of teachers in our area. Staff members in our region spent many hours over the summer preparing a reentry plan aimed at keeping all safe. Their efforts seem to be working.
Angie Lakey-Campbell
Superintendent, Imbler School District
