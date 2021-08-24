I was in search of a new career with real growth potential and exceptional earnings, so I responded to an ad on a matchbook cover for the Acme School of Fortune-Telling. They promised a real job after a three-month intensive course. I graduated magna cum larde and embarked on my new career. A real advantage of this business is its portability. I could set up my booth (decorated like a haunted house), two folding chairs, an old card table and a patchouli-scented candle almost anywhere.
My market research told me I would be overwhelmed with customers so I flipped a coin and determined to read only the futures of participants who were unmasked and not vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. I knew in La Grande and Union County there would be many takers. I had confidence that the masked and vaccinated had futures mostly so bright they'd have to wear shades.
I was taught to divine the fortunes of these potential unfortunates using the customary tools of the trade: a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention app on my iPhone, a Magic 8 Ball fortune-telling sphere, a magnifying glass to better read palms, a thermometer, online COVID0-19 statistics for Union County and my own well-developed intuition.
It was easy for me to discern with my taught techniques members of the Union County Freedom Alliance, avid supporters of the sheriff's arrogant letter to the governor, "died" in the wool "aunty"-vaxxers, Don't Tread on Me flag wavers, believers in conspiracy theories and folks who just plain didn't give a dang for the health and well-being of their neighbors and fellow community members.
I prefer to think of myself as a generally kind and thoughtful person so I resolved not to inform these individuals that they could spread the COVID-19 virus, possibly fall deathly ill themselves, maybe condemn fellow community members to a hospital stay or land an unknown person on their deathbed.
I fervently wish I could fold my fortune-teller's tent. But in the end you don't need a seer to tell you how it's going to go. The future is looking pretty dark for La Grande and Union County. Please get your shots and mask up.
M.R. Rosenbaum
La Grande
