Christmas 2020 is almost here and we are still dealing with this virus in many different ways, either by restrictions to follow or the loss of a loved one who is dearly missed.
My oldest sister passed July 2020 at 85. I miss the visits and phone conversations that always included our awesome loving heavenly father and savior. We both loved those talks. Several days before her passing I called and told her I loved her and that God is with her every step of the way. She said, "I know, and I love you too, sweetie." Those precious words I will always cherish. I know our loving heavenly father has promised us that we will be with our loved ones again, and what a reunion that is going to be!
This Christmas as we think of the birth of our dear savior, Jesus Christ, savior of the world, let's bow in humble adoration for the ultimate free love gift — eternal life. What an awesome God we serve.
May our loving heavenly father be with each of you and keep you in his care and give you joy, peace and comfort this Christmas. That is my prayer.
Janice Roberts
La Grande
