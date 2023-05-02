Why is it that the media and others are always telling people that firearms are bad and that we need “common sense” gun control? I have yet to see a proposal that makes any sense, if it is intended to reduce crime. All I see are proposals that will restrict the rights of the people who are not committing crimes.
Guns don’t make people do bad things. Bad people do bad things with guns. Good people don’t do bad things with guns but they can do good things with guns. In fact people with guns use them as many as 4 million times a year to prevent a crime or prevent injury or death.
The narrative is that guns themselves are the problem and that somehow if we just ban certain types of firearms and reduce magazine or clip capacities we can reduce crime. If firearms are the cause of violent crime, why is it that less than 10% of all violent crime involves a firearm?
There is also a continuing push for expanded “gun free” zones. That would only make those places less safe. Allowing people to carry concealed weapons in those places would actually make them safer. You would be hard pressed to find anyone with a concealed carry permit who commits a gun crime, but there are numerous cases where they have stopped a crime and/or prevented them or someone else from being killed or injured.
Instead of making more laws that affect only non-criminals, how about we enforce the thousands of laws we already have and put the criminals in jail and keep them there, instead of putting them right back out on the street to commit more crimes? Too many people have lost any sense of morality, or are just plain evil, and don’t care if they hurt others.
If we focus on the people actually committing the crimes instead of on scary-looking guns, magazine capacities and things that only affect the law abiding, maybe then we can see some progress in reducing crime.
Mark Barber
La Grande
