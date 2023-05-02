Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Why is it that the media and others are always telling people that firearms are bad and that we need “common sense” gun control? I have yet to see a proposal that makes any sense, if it is intended to reduce crime. All I see are proposals that will restrict the rights of the people who are not committing crimes.

Guns don’t make people do bad things. Bad people do bad things with guns. Good people don’t do bad things with guns but they can do good things with guns. In fact people with guns use them as many as 4 million times a year to prevent a crime or prevent injury or death.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.