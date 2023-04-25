The almost complete victory for Dominion Voting Systems in a pre-trial motion for summary judgment in their defamation suit against Fox News gives additional support for the quote attributed to both P. T. Barnum and Mark Twain: "There's a sucker born every minute." The judgment found, among other things, that Fox knew the claims of a stolen election were false, defamatory per se, and that Fox hosts chose to make them anyway. They treated their viewers as weak-minded enough to believe anything that played to their bigoted beliefs, especially if that boosted ratings and stock prices.
The continuing Republican willingness to engage in this type of "magical thinking" during the COVID pandemic yielded more disease and more death, magnifying the growing gap in hospitalization and mortality rates between GOP and Democratic counties across the country (as defined by the results of presidential elections) since the 1990s.
Study after study over the last 30 years have demonstrated that a mix of personal choices and county/state health policies led to grim and undeniable conclusions. Those who live in conservative counties face higher (and, in some cases, much higher) death rates for nine of the top 10 causes of death. One recent study found that for white Americans the difference was profound: a fourfold increase in the mortality gap between those living in Republican and Democratic areas. At almost every turn since Reagan's election, top GOP figures have directly endangered their own constituents; dying to "own the libs" merely hastens the day when the old white conservatives at the GOP’s core die off, without significant replacement from younger generations.
Closer to home we have the lethal foolishness of Idaho House Bill 154. If passed into law, anyone administering lifesaving mRNA-based vaccines would be guilty of a crime that could result in jail time and/or a fine. It would also preemptively ban the use of other mRNA vaccines that are now in development, such as shots for RSV, a variety of cancers, HIV, flu, Nipah virus and cystic fibrosis, among others. This makes voting for a "Greater Idaho" a fatal mistake.
Chris Esposito
La Grande
