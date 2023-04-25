Editor's Note

The almost complete victory for Dominion Voting Systems in a pre-trial motion for summary judgment in their defamation suit against Fox News gives additional support for the quote attributed to both P. T. Barnum and Mark Twain: "There's a sucker born every minute." The judgment found, among other things, that Fox knew the claims of a stolen election were false, defamatory per se, and that Fox hosts chose to make them anyway. They treated their viewers as weak-minded enough to believe anything that played to their bigoted beliefs, especially if that boosted ratings and stock prices.

The continuing Republican willingness to engage in this type of "magical thinking" during the COVID pandemic yielded more disease and more death, magnifying the growing gap in hospitalization and mortality rates between GOP and Democratic counties across the country (as defined by the results of presidential elections) since the 1990s.

