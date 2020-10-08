I had a loving but stern, no-nonsense grandmother. When a grandchild would bite, say a naughty word, yell, lie or speak unkind things to another person — look out! Grandma would cut a thin slice of her special bar of Ivory soap. The offender would have the soap chip placed in their mouth for exactly two minutes. During that time, Grandma would lecture on how what we did was harmful to someone else. Having your mouth washed out with soap was very effective. The faint taste of soap and the lecture made a lasting impression.
Is there something similar to do in 2020 to stop the avalanche of accusations, name-calling, lies, mean spirited speech and slander? Yes, there is.
I propose that if someone speaks ill, is unkind, fires off unfounded personal attacks or lies by use of a cellphone or a computer, we just update Grandma’s methods. The offending phone or computer must be placed in soapy water for two minutes.
As one is buying a replacement phone and searching for new computer components, I would hope that would be an opportunity to reflect on the behaviors that caused this situation.
Call it karma or the Golden Rule, none of us will be made happier by being unkind or bringing pain and distress to another person.
On the bottom of all of my emails is this quotation: "Be kinder than you think is necessary. Everyone you know is going through some sort of difficult battle."
True dat.
Zee Koza
La Grande
