Last weekend my family was traveling from Baker City to Enterprise for a junior rodeo that our girls were entered in. Just as we were rounding the last corner in Imbler, my husband, who was pulling an overhead camper along with our horse trailer, lost the entire back wheel off the truck. The girls and I were following behind in a separate vehicle and a boat — our own personal parade.
It was almost 8 p.m. and we were at a loss as to what to do. We were not there for more than a couple minutes before the first person stopped to offer help. Then they just kept coming. One after the other, what felt like the whole community of Imbler came by to offer their help. It was such a heartwarming experience to see that much genuine kindness.
J.D. Cant loaded up our horses and took them to his house. Shortly after Bryan and Mary Ellen Russell came and loaded up our camper onto their truck and moved it out to the Cant house as well. By the end of the night, our whole parade was at the Cant house, staying the night.
We were certain the girls were going to miss at least the first day of the rodeo, until J.D. reached out to family members Chase and Kristi Williamson, who were also going to the rodeo. Chase drove from Elgin the next morning to pick up our horses and take them to Enterprise for us.
The whole Dalton family wants to shout out our gratitude to the town of Imbler, and especially to the Cants, Williamsons and Russells. You are good people, and we hope to pay your kindness forward.
Doug, Jessica, Taylor and Ashlyn Dalton
Baker City
