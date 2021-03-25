Like many others in the community, I looked forward to the COVID-19 vaccinations with some apprehension and desire to protect myself from the coronavirus. I must admit I had misgivings about the state’s handling of distribution of the vaccine to the citizens. However, once the medicine was distributed to Union County, I feel the Center for Human Development has done an outstanding job of getting it into the arms of the people.
Once I entered the door I was totally amazed at the friendliness and efficiency of the staff and volunteers. The operation was very smooth as I was first greeted, checked in at the desk, moved quickly to the staff giving the shots, waiting with a timer in hand to check reactions and then the farewell from volunteers set to clean the various stations.
I tried to thank those many volunteers helping the process, but in turn I was given profuse thanks from the staff for getting the vaccine to help protect the community. To those professionals and many volunteers, I want to express my gratitude for being the silent heroes.
I know there have been various reactions to the shots, but I can say that I had no reactions to either shot, and my wife, Mary, had only a slightly tender arm from the second dose.
I encourage those who have not received the vaccine to contact the Center for Human Development or their medical providers.
Gerald Hopkins
Island City
