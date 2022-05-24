I am writing to make the residents of Union County aware of the help our county commissioners have provided the Union County Fair Board. Since my appointment to the board in February, 2020, Matt Scarfo has maintained his role as commissioner liaison by guiding and assisting the fair board. In addition to myself, the county commissioners have appointed Carrie Bushman, Heather Rajkovich, Melinda Becker-Bisenius and Deb Cornford during the last three years, adding to existing members Lori Ritter and Amy Horn.
Matt Scarfo has been instrumental in coordinating and advocating for funding to improve our fairgrounds. He has assisted in my personal testimony for HB3173 in the spring 2021 session. He assisted my family working our cows in order to allow me the opportunity to testify and advocate for the Union County Fair. I sat on the fence listening and waiting my turn while he pushed cows and branded calves.
During the fall 2021 Oregon Legislative Session, $10 million was allocated for Oregon county fairs. Union County was awarded $271,000. In November 2021, Commissioner Scarfo encouraged Business Oregon representative Brian McDowell and Oregon Rep. Bobby Levy to walk through the Union County Fairgrounds as he continued to advocate for the need and the challenges we have with our sewer and water concerns. Our county commissioners knew the allocation of $271,000 was not enough to overcome the challenges our facility has. Commissioner Scarfo tirelessly pursued additional funding options from the State Committee of Ways and Means Capital Construction Budget 2022. This resulted in an additional $1 million secured for the Union County Fairgrounds sewer project.
Commissioner Scarfo has helped coordinate meetings with the Department of Environmental Quality, Gov. Brown’s office, Sen. Hansell, Rep. Levy, Oregon Department of Transportation, city of La Grande, and urban development offices in the past several months. He assisted with leading the conversations, building support, and highlighting and connecting the diverse group of people that a project like ours requires to be successful.
The Union County Fair Board is grateful to Matt Scarfo, Paul Anderes and Donna Beverage for their tireless support and guidance.
Jamie Haddock
Imbler
Union County Fair Board president
